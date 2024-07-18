Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Down to $104.68

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.68, but opened at $102.39. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $102.01, with a volume of 1,572,569 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 237,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

