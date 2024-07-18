Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,638.48

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,638.48 ($21.25) and last traded at GBX 1,632 ($21.16), with a volume of 1429888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($21.01).

The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,527.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.93.

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($19,320.14). Insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

