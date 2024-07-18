Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,638.48

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,638.48 ($21.25) and last traded at GBX 1,632 ($21.16), with a volume of 1429888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($21.01).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,527.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($19,320.14). Insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.