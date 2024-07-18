Acala Token Market Capitalization Achieves $74.74 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

