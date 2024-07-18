Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Adient by 959.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. Adient has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.