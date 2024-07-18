Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

ADBE traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,792. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

