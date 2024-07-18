Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $20.04. 316,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,428,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

