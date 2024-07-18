AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $97.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

AerCap stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

