Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 352,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

