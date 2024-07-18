Aion Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $75.99 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00081178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010133 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

