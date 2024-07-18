Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $270.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.