Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

TSE AGI opened at C$23.65 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total transaction of C$173,874.40. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.