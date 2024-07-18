Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 216,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

