Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

