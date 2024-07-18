Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.