Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down to $40.03

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.03, but opened at $38.48. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 1,091,772 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.