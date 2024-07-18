Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.24. Approximately 5,133,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,370,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

