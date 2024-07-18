Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ALLY opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
