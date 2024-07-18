Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.