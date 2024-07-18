Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.89 on Thursday, hitting $235.13. 472,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

