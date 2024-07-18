Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of Alpha Cognition stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.87. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56.
