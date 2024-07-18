Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Cognition stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.87. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

