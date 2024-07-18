Alpha Family Trust Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 664,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 96,645 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $684,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 611,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after buying an additional 57,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

