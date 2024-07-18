Alpha Family Trust Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 33,210,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,096,379. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

