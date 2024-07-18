Alpha Family Trust Buys Shares of 5,440 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 1,673,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

View Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.