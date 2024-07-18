Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. 10,007,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

