Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 32.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.35. 9,646,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

