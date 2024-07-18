Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 2.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $307.01 and last traded at $311.57. Approximately 32,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 222,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,291,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,999,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

