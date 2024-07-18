Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.4 days.
Altium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Altium has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.
Altium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.