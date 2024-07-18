Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.4 days.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Altium has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Altium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.