Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.17% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 69,416 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $959.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

