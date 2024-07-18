AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Up 29%

Shares of AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) shot up 29% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

AmeraMex International Stock Up 29.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

