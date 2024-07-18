América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Earnings Results

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion.
América Móvil Price Performance
América Móvil stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $21.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.
América Móvil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
