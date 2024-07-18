América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Earnings Results

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion.

América Móvil Price Performance

América Móvil stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $21.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

