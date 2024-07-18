American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.65. 1,596,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,689. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

