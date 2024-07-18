Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.55. 1,422,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

