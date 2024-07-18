Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $68.83

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.