Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $225.50

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of AXP opened at $249.94 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $250.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of American Express by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $485,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

