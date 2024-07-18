Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $67.25 on Thursday. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

