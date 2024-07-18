Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $51.46

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

