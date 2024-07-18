Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Head to Head Comparison

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Century Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -11.84 Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 113.68 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -1.36

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Therapeutics. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 575.68%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 360.00%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -29.04% -26.85% Century Therapeutics -9,742.41% -59.74% -32.51%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

