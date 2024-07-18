Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,055,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,918,696,141.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,055,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,918,696,141.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,337,478 shares of company stock worth $901,206,222. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $182.24. 2,297,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

