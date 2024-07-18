Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,867,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,714,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,691. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

