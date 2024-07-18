Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $17.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,068.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,240. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $718.63 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

