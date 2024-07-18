Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,940,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,707 shares of company stock worth $80,391,341. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.82. 2,373,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

