Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,607 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 499.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,936. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.