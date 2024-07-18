Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $152.21. 1,669,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

