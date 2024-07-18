Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $66.45 on Thursday, hitting $406.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,383. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.57. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

