Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 8.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 736,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 790,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

