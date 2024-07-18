Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Acquires 2,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99).

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 994.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 985.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.61.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.37) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

View Our Latest Analysis on BRBY

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.