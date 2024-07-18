Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Acquires 2,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99).
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 994.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 985.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.61.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on BRBY
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.