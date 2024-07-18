Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Cut by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

AON traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.12. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

