APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Stock Up 1.7 %

APA stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 30.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.