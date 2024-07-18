Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 40,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,085,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,131,348.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 718,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Appian



Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

