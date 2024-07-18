Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $418,950.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.