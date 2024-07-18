Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of APTV opened at $72.41 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,288,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 127,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

