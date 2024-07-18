Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aqua Metals

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.